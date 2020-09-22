Police: Harrisburg man had crack cocaine in his possession when he was arrested after vehicle chase

Cordell Carter, 33, allegedly tried to escape from police after they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on Sept. 16 in Middletown, State Police say.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged with numerous offenses after leading police on a vehicle chase last week in Dauphin County.

Cordell Carter, 33, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine after the vehicle pursuit ended with a crash in the area of East Main Street in Middletown, according to State Police.

The incident occurred on Sept. 16.

According to police, a trooper attempted to pull Carter over on East Main Street after observing him commit a traffic violation. Carter allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed, but crashed his vehicle shortly after.

He then led police on a foot chase before being apprehended, police say.

Carter was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and in possession of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He's charged with escape, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession with intent to deliver, DUI, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and several summary traffic offenses, police say.

He was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.