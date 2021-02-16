Police: Hanover man exchanged nude photos, videos with at least 3 underage girls

Kane Storm, 20, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and other related offenses, according to State Police.

HANOVER, Pa. — State Police have charged a 20-year-old Hanover man accused of soliciting a 12-year-old York County girl to send him nude photos of herself.

During the course of the investigation into his alleged actions, Kane Michael Storm, of the first block of East Middle Street, also allegedly admitted to police that he was exchanging nude photos and videos with two other underage girls, State Police say.

Storm is charged with felony counts of knowingly permitting a child to perform a sex act via photograph, film, video, or on a computer, possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and disseminating sexually explicit material and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors, according to State Police.

He was charged after an investigation that began in June 2020, when the victim's guardian reported that the victim had been sharing nude photos on the Snapchat social media app, police say.

The victim told police one of the people she was sharing nude images with was known on Snapchat as "die_hard666," police say. The girl said she knew "die_hard666" was Kane Storm, and that Storm was aware of her actual age. She had met Storm at a roller skating rink in Hanover in the past, the victim told police.

Police collected the girl's cell phone to perform a forensic examination, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators also obtained and served a search warrant on Snapchat, requesting user data for "die_hard666."

According to police, the victim and "die_hard666" had 212 data transactions on Snapchat between May 24 and June 22, 2020. Of those interactions, 199 photo files and 13 video files were exchanged, police say.

Some of the images exchanged depicted the victim in the nude, and others showed the victim performing sex acts, police say.

Police interviewed Storm on Dec. 23, 2020. Upon arrival, police say, Storm initially believed the interview was in regard to an investigation by police in Penn Township involving his alleged inappropriate with a 15-year-old girl.

He then mistakenly believed he was being interviewed about his Snapchat interactions with a different 12-year-old victim, police say.

Storm allegedly admitted that his Snapchat profile was "die_hard666" and that he had exchanged nude images with the victim police were interviewing him about, police say.

Asked how many underage girls he was involved with, Storm allegedly told investigators "too many."