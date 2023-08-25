Police: Woman forged lottery ticket in attempt to claim $744,260

Police say Kathy Free forged a lottery ticket in September 2022 in an attempt to fraudulently claim $744,260.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Lower Swatara Police Department yesterday charged a woman accused of forging a lottery ticket in an attempt to claim hundred of thousands of dollars.

Free was charged with criminal attempt theft by deception, forgery and possession of an instrument of crime.