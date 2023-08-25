Police: Woman forged lottery ticket in attempt to claim $744,260

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Lower Swatara Police Department yesterday charged a woman accused of forging a lottery ticket in an attempt to claim hundred of thousands of dollars.
Police say Kathy Free manipulated a lottery ticket in September 2022 in an attempt to fraudulently claim the $744,260 prize.
Free was charged with criminal attempt theft by deception, forgery and possession of an instrument of crime.
Anybody with any information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Robert Appleby at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted online.