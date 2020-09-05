x
Police find large quantity of heroin at Steelton property

During their investigation police say they discovered several items in a hidden compartment on the property including a large amount of suspected heroin.
Credit: Steelton Borough Police Department
Suspected heroin

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they recovered a large amount of heroin on Wednesday at a property in Steelton.

Officers were dispatched to a property on the 200 block of Swatara Street for a report of suspicious activity inside.

During their investigation police say they discovered several items in a hidden compartment including a large amount of suspected heroin.

Any information on this incident can be reported by calling Steelton Borough Police at 717-939-9841 or emailing Officer Thompson at dthompson@steeltonpa.com.

