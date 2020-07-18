x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

crime

Police: Explosive devices found during traffic stop in Lancaster County

Police have not identified the person arrested in this incident.
Police lights by night

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found in possession of explosive devices and other weapons in Warwick Township.

One person was arrested on Friday after police found several devices, associated paraphernalia, and other weapons, during a traffic stop near Pine Hill Road and Clay Road, according to officials.

A state police special response team was called to investigate the items found to make sure they were safe to handle and to help determine information about them and their capabilities.

Devices found by police

1 / 3
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department

Police say the person who is not identified at this time, is in Lancaster County Prison awaiting further legal process.

This incident is still being investigated by police. More information will be provided once their investigation is completed.

RELATED: Police close streets in Lancaster after traffic stop; suspect arrested

RELATED: Lancaster Police: IED devices found near site of downtown protests early Tuesday morning

RELATED: Police seek person accused of throwing ‘incendiary device’ at courthouse window