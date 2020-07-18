Police: Explosive devices found during traffic stop in Lancaster County

Police have not identified the person arrested in this incident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found in possession of explosive devices and other weapons in Warwick Township.

One person was arrested on Friday after police found several devices, associated paraphernalia, and other weapons, during a traffic stop near Pine Hill Road and Clay Road, according to officials.

A state police special response team was called to investigate the items found to make sure they were safe to handle and to help determine information about them and their capabilities.

Police say the person who is not identified at this time, is in Lancaster County Prison awaiting further legal process.