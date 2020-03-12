Police: Elizabethtown man broke baby's shoulder when the 4-month-old wouldn't stop crying

Zachary Eisenhower, 27, of Elizabethtown, is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment in the Oct. 11 incident, according to police.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a 27-year-old man with felony counts of aggravated assault of a victim less than six years of age and related offenses after he allegedly broke a four-month-old baby's shoulder when the child wouldn't stop crying.

Zachary Eisenhower, of Elizabethtown, is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault in the incident, which occurred on Oct. 11, according to Elizabethtown Police.

Police began investigating when the child was brought to Hershey Medical Center with a fracture of the left proximal humerus (the ball of the shoulder) on Oct. 11, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Eisenhower initially told police on Oct. 11 that the child woke up with a limp arm, and he did not know the reason why, the complaint states. Three days later, he allegedly told police that he had been playfully tossing the baby in the air to keep him from crying, according to the complaint.

When the child continued to cry, Eisenhower said, he grabbed the baby "rough" by the arms and tossed him into the air.

After that, Eisenhower said, the child began showing signs of injury. The baby's arm went limp and he cried when it was touched.