Police: Duo caught with fake credit cards and credit card-making equipment during stop

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a police investigation of reported drug activity at a Lower Paxton Township hotel.
Police say Peter Forde, 28, and Natayah Thorne, 20, were stopped by police in a vehicle attempting to leave the hotel Thursday at about 2:50 p.m. A search of the car located several fraudulent credit cards, equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Lower Paxton Township Police allege.
Both suspects were charged with possessing an unlawful device making equipment, access device fraud, possession of marijuana, and related offenses. They were arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.