Police: Duo caught with fake credit cards and credit card-making equipment during stop

Peter Forde and Natayah Thorne after facing charges after being stopped by police investigating reported drug activity at a Lower Paxton Township hotel Thursday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a police investigation of reported drug activity at a Lower Paxton Township hotel.

Police say Peter Forde, 28, and Natayah Thorne, 20, were stopped by police in a vehicle attempting to leave the hotel Thursday at about 2:50 p.m. A search of the car located several fraudulent credit cards, equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Lower Paxton Township Police allege.