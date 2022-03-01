Police: Delaware man tried to scam elderly victim out of $3,800 in home improvement fraud case

James Patrick Burke, 50, may have attempted similar scams in neighboring counties, according to State Police.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected case of home improvement fraud involving a Delaware man and his juvenile son.

James Patrick Burke, 50, of Bear, Del., and his son were arrested last week after allegedly attempting to scam an elderly Berks County man out of $3,800, according to State Police.

The incident occurred in Longswamp Township, near Topton in eastern Berks County, police say. Burke and his son allegedly told the victim his chimney needed repairs, and offered to perform the service for $3,800.

After an investigation, police arrested Burke and his son, charging Burke with a felony count of home improvement fraud and related offenses.

"Burke is a known transient and is a resident of Bear, DE," State Police said in a press release. "It is possible that Burke has previously attempted to scam other victims in Berks County along with victims in neighboring counties and the tri -state area."