Police: Dallastown man fires shots into man's pickup truck, woman's home

Sean Spera, 37, is charged with aggravated assault, firearms offenses, and reckless endangerment in the incident, which occurred Sunday in Dallastown.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A York County man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly firing a handgun into a vehicle and a residence in Dallastown Sunday night, police say.

Sean Reiss Spera, 37, of Dallastown, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person after the alleged incident, which occurred around 6:22 p.m. on the 300 block of West Chestnut Street, York Area Regional Police say.

Spera is accused of firing a handgun at a pickup truck belonging to another man and into the home of a woman with whom he has a romantic relationship, police say. The victims reported that Spera fired multiple rounds into the male victim's vehicle, left the scene, then returned minutes later and fire more rounds into the home.

The home was occupied by the male victim, the female victim, and two children at the time, police say.

The victims' account was verified by multiple other witnesses, police say.

Police spoke to Spera, who admitted he had been drinking all day and was angry over the state of his relationship with the female victim, according to police.

Spera allegedly admitted he unloaded his 9mm handgun into the male victim's pickup truck, which was parked in the driveway of the female victim's home, after the female victim did not answer Spera's phone call, police say.

Spera denied that he left the scene and returned later to fire rounds into the home, but the victims' account was verified by other witnesses, according to police.