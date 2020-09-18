Couple facing charges after being found in possession of heroin, needles while in vehicle with baby in Lancaster County

Devon Funke was allegedly seen doing heroin in a Turkey Hill bathroom.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a couple is facing charges after one was discovered doing heroin in the gas station bathroom and both were found in possession of drug paraphernalia with their baby in tow in Lancaster.

On September 12 around 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a Turkey Hill convenience store on New Holland Avenue for reports of a woman seen doing heroin in the bathroom.

Officers located Devon Funke, 30, her boyfriend Randall Herbein, and their 8-month-old baby in their vehicle at the store parking lot.

Police say Funke showed signs of impairment and admitted to having a hypodermic needle and heroin inside the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 23 hypodermic needles, 19 glassine baggies used to store heroin, four water bottle caps, and heroin, according to police.

Funke and Herbein were arrested and taken into custody. Their child was released to a family member.