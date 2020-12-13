Police: Child injured in shots fired incident in York

A 22-year-old man was also injured.

YORK, Pa. — Police said a 4-year-old child and a 22-year-old man were both injured after shots were fired in York on Saturday night.

On Saturday, just after 8 p.m., officers found a 4-year-old boy with minor injuries related to shots fired. The boy was taken to the hospital, police said.

A 22-year-old man also sustained minor injuries.

Police said neither of the victims was struck by a bullet but sustained injuries caused by secondary effects from the gunfire.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this crime.