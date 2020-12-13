Police: Child injured in shots fired incident in York

YORK, Pa. — Police said a 4-year-old child and a 22-year-old man were both injured after shots were fired in York on Saturday night.
On Saturday, just after 8 p.m., officers found a 4-year-old boy with minor injuries related to shots fired. The boy was taken to the hospital, police said.
A 22-year-old man also sustained minor injuries.
Police said neither of the victims was struck by a bullet but sustained injuries caused by secondary effects from the gunfire.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-324-2168, York City Police Tip line at 717-849- 2204, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or by emailing Detective Pitts at tpitts@yorkcity.org.