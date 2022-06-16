Police: Suspect stole multiple vehicles including patrol car, fled across state lines

Robert Lee Slusser Jr., 34, refused to pull over when police caught him speeding. This initiated a chase and Slusser fled to Maryland.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man is in custody after allegedly stealing a police cruiser and fleeing to Maryland, where he stole another vehicle.

The suspect had multiple prior warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

An officer with the Gettysburg Crime Unit patrolling US-15 in the Gettysburg area on June 12 noticed a car traveling nearly 20 mph over the posted speed limit, police said.

When the officer activated his lights, Robert Slusser allegedly refused to pull over, initiating a chase. The suspect crossed into oncoming traffic and exceeded 100 mph several times during the chase.

Another officer used a spike strip to disable Slusser's car, police said.

Slusser then fled on foot and disappeared under a bridge, according to police. While an officer searched for the suspect, he allegedly emerged from under the bridge and ran to the officer's patrol car.

The officer suffered several injuries while trying to remove the suspect from the vehicle, including lacerations to his thumb. Slusser also dragged the officer along when he started driving the patrol car and ran over his foot, police said.

Slusser fled in the police car across state borders to Maryland, where he stole a motorcycle. He was then involved in a crash and taken into custody by Maryland State Police, according to police.

Officers interviewed the passenger of Slusser's car, who allegedly revealed that the suspect knew he had multiple warrants out and would go to prison if he complied with police orders to pull over.