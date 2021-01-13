Police charge 18-year-old Susquehanna Township man in connection to Monday's deadly shooting in Harrisburg

Jhajuan Russaw is charged with homicide, police say. He's accused of shooting Billy Grier to death in the area of N. 6th and Woodbine streets in the city.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged an 18-year-old Susquehanna Township man with homicide in connection to Monday night's deadly shooting on the 2200 block of N. 6th Street in Harrisburg.

Jhajaun Bernard Russaw, of the 1700 block of Evergreen Road, is accused of shooting a man, later identified as Billy Grier, Monday at about 6:18 p.m., according to Harrisburg Police.

Grier was found unresponsive at the scene by arriving officers. He was later pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators found surveillance video from a store at the corner of N. 6th and Woodbine streets that showed the incident, according to the criminal complaint. The video depicts Grier standing on the sidewalk outside the store when a red vehicle approaches, driving south. Someone inside the vehicle fired several shots, at Grier, who was struck and fell to the ground, police say.

Police were later contacted by the mother of a witness, who identified Russaw as the shooter, the complaint states. The witness said that after shooting Grier, Russaw was driven to his Susquehanna Township home, where he exited the vehicle with the weapon still in his possession.