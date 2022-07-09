Police: Man stole woman's wallet, tried to buy $1,000 worth of Target gift cards in Chambersburg

The man allegedly stole a woman's wallet and used one of her credit cards to try and purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards at a nearby Target, police say.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing a woman's wallet and attempting to use a pilfered credit card to buy gift cards.

The alleged incident occurred at a grocery store on Aug. 13, police say.

The victim told police the man bumped into her while she was shopping. When she attempted to pay for her groceries, she discovered her wallet was missing.

About 30 minutes later, police say, the suspect entered a Target store on Norland Avenue and tried to buy two $500 gift cards, but the transaction was declined.

The suspect then fled the store, police say.

The man may have been accompanied by a female suspect, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 ext. 2475, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS, or submit a tip online.