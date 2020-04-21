Police: Burglary suspect in Susquehanna Township is cutting through screen doors

The pictured suspect allegedly entered at least two homes in the Montrose Park area Monday night, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating two suspected burglaries that occurred Monday night in the Montrose Park area.

According to police, the incidents happened sometime after 10 p.m., and appear to have been performed by the same suspect.

The man appears to be entering unlocked doors or cutting through screen doors to gain access to homes, police say.

One of the homes' external security cameras captured images of the suspect, according to police.

Anyone who observes any suspicious activity or has information on the suspect is asked to call Susquehanna Township Police at (717) 652-8265.