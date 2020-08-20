Police: Burglar dumps contents of fridge on the floor

Knauer is facing multiple charges including burglary, and criminal trespass.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is facing charges after he broke into a home, damaged numerous items, and threw things from the fridge on the floor in Shippensburg.

Matthew Knauer was arrested on August 15, on the first block of North Earl Street, after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment, damaging the door in doing so.

Once inside the apartment, police say he also damaged a mirror, a crockpot, a refrigerator door, and then threw the contents of the fridge on the floor.