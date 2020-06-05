Police: Beware of scam, do not send money to anyone

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Area Regional Police are warning residents about a recent scam that involves people receiving letters instructing them to send money.
Police say the letters appear to be from Publisher's Clearing House and instruct people to respond to be eligible for $7,000 a week for life and that they need to send money to their representative.
Police advise people to not respond to the letters and to not send money to anyone.
