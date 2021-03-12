Parents of Oxford shooting suspect taken into custody in Detroit

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students at Oxford High School this week were taken into custody in Detroit early Saturday morning, police said. It came hours after they were charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody after a vehicle believed to be their SUV was found on the east side of Detroit. Officers started searching the area around 2 a.m. after receiving a tip. They focused on a commercial building near the area of St. Paul and Concord.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a news conference that officers found the Crumbleys hiding in a room inside the building, that is used for artwork. White said both did not resist arrest and were not armed. They have been turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

According to Chief White, the Crumbleys did not break into the building. White said a person who helped them enter has been identified and could face charges. The office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will determine those charges. Police obtained a video showing one of them entering the building, but did not indicate if it was James or Jennifer Crumbley.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against both parents Friday. Detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office initially attempted to arrest the Crumbleys, but their attorney reached out to police saying that the Crumbleys were not responding to her attempts to contact them.

However, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it was not aware that the couple had any intentions of returning to be arraigned.

"If they are, it's news to us," Undersheriff Mike McCabe told ABC News Friday, saying authorities still don't know where the couple is.

Late Friday, the U.S. Marshals office announced it had adopted the case and announced $10,000 rewards each for information leading to the capture of the Crumbleys.

The US Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Mich.) shooter. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 3, 2021

Police said the Crumbleys may have been driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the license plate number DQG 5203. A vehicle matching that description was spotted near downtown Detroit late Friday, according to multiple news reports.

Roughly two hours later, a Detroit police spokesman said the couple had been taken into custody.

“The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard while the couple was still at large.

The attorneys for the Crumbleys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, released a statement Friday about their disappearance:

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges. The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

McDonald detailed a timeline of the events leading up to the deadly shooting, including that James purchased the gun for the alleged shooter and that Jennifer referred to the gun as his “new Christmas present.”

McDonald also revealed that on the morning of the shooting, a disturbing note with graphic drawings was found on the suspect’s desk. When the school urged Jennifer and James to take him home, McDonald says they refused and sent the suspect back to class.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. later that day.

The shooting earlier this week left four people dead and seven others injured, including a teacher.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.