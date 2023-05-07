Police: Attempted child luring incident in Franklin County

Four men reportedly tried to get a 9-year-old child into their vehicle.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating an attempted child luring incident in Guilford Township.

On April 23, around 2 p.m., four men reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old child into their vehicle.

After the incident on Mower Road, the vehicle drove off in an unknown direction.

Police say the car is possibly a black Nissan Sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate. The vehicle also has a cracked passenger mirror.

The four suspects are thought to be Hispanic. One of the men was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.