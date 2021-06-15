Police arrest suspect in Harrisburg shooting that left a woman injured

Devin Rhodes, 18, is charged with attempted homicide and related offenses in connection to the June 8 incident on the 1200 block of S. 13th St.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged an 18-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting that left one person injured on the 1200 block of South 13th Street in Harrisburg last week.

Devin Rhodes is charged with one count of attempted homicide, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and one count of aggravated assault in connection to the incident, according to Harrisburg Police.

Police say Rhodes fired several shots into a home on 13th Street, one of which struck a female victim.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.