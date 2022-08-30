Two men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning

Two men have been taken into custody and Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown for a time period on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to Trooper Megan Frazer, on Aug. 30 there was a police incident on Interstate 81 around mile marker 74.5 in West Hanover Township.

State Police say there was no direct threat to the school, but, as a precaution, Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown for a time on Tuesday morning.

As a result, authorities say two men were taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public.

The lockdown at the school district was cancelled.

State Police say they will release more information as soon as possible.