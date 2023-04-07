x
Police arrest 2 during Carlisle drug investigation

Officers explained that a large police presence along East Louther Street in Carlisle on Thursday was due to an ongoing drug investigation.
Credit: WPMT

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle residents may have noticed a large police presence along along East Louther Street and North East Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, the activity was due to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers from the State Police, Cumberland County Drug Task Force and Carlisle Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the area.

The warrant was executed safely, police said, with two individuals arrested.

"We wanted citizens in the area to know that their complaints of drug activity are heard and are being taken seriously," the Carlisle Police Department said in a statement.

Officials say the nature of the investigation required a large police presence. The investigation is still active and no further information will be released at this time.

