Second suspect arrested in connection to Dover homicide

DOVER, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department confirmed the arrest of two individuals in connection to the death of a 67-year-old woman in Dover Borough on June 6.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 79 South Main Street in Dover Borough, York County on June 6 after a neighbor reportedly stated a female at the address asked her to call the police.

Once police arrived at the scene, they spoke to William Emilio Torres Gautier, 42, and noticed a woman with her two kids who seemed to be signaling for help.

Gautier intervened and struck officers with a section of a wooden fence at officers when they attempted to speak to the woman, Johana Ramos, 31, and being taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Ramos told officers that her mother was home and needed help; a 67-year-old woman was soon discovered deceased in an upstairs bedroom.

Officers arrested Ramos on June 23 and charged with in connection to the crime.

According to officers, Ramos participated in the crime and assisted Gautier with duct-taping the victim's head and face.

Gautier was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, terroristic threats, abuse of corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Ramos was charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.