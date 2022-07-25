Police: Armed man shot, killed by police in Pennsylvania

The county coroner's office said 29-year-old Cody Bennett was pronounced dead about an hour later at Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital.

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — An armed man was shot and killed by police in a confrontation in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

State police in Washington County said officers were sent to a street in Monongahela after reports of a man firing shots “and an attempted homicide" shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

State police said Monongahela police encountered an armed man and tried to take him into custody but were unsuccessful, and city police then fired, striking the man.