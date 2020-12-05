Police are searching for missing firearm in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County

An impaired male suspect allegedly lost the firearm while running away after firing several shots into the air early Tuesday morning near Reamstown Park, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in a Lancaster County community are searching for a lost gun after a shots-fired incident early Tuesday morning.

East Cocalico Township Police say an impaired man was taken into custody shortly after midnight after allegedly firing several shots into the air. It is believed he fled from the area of the initial shots-fired report, onto the property at Reamstown Elementary School and into the area of Reamstown Park, where he was apprehended.

While he was fleeing, police say, the man lost possession of the firearm in an unknown location somewhere along his route.

The suspect was charged and transported to Lancaster County Prison, but police say they haven't located the missing firearm despite an extensive search of the area, which included assistance from a K9 officer.

Anyone in the area of the Reamstown Park or the nearby baseball fields should be aware that the missing firearm could be in the area, police say. Anyone who finds the firearm is asked to call 911 immediately.

They also should not touch the gun, police say.