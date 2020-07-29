x
Police are searching for Lancaster County man accused of disseminating child pornography

Justin J. Yost, 45, was last seen in Elizabethtown, according to Northwest Regional Police.
Credit: Northwest Regional Police
Justin Yost

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Northwest Regional Police are searching for a Lancaster County man accused of disseminating child pornography.

Justin J. Yost, 45, is charged with disseminating photos/film of child sex acts, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility. He was charged on Dec. 17, 2019, police say.

Yost's last known location was Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Chuck Tobias at (717) 689-5657 ext. 131 or the Northwest Regional Police Department at (717) 367-8481.