Police are searching for Lancaster County man accused of disseminating child pornography

Justin J. Yost, 45, was last seen in Elizabethtown, according to Northwest Regional Police.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Northwest Regional Police are searching for a Lancaster County man accused of disseminating child pornography.

Justin J. Yost, 45, is charged with disseminating photos/film of child sex acts, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility. He was charged on Dec. 17, 2019, police say.

Yost's last known location was Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.