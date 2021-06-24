Police are investigating theft of 3 motorcycles from separate homes in Hershey apartment complex

The stolen motorcycles are a Blue Yamaha R1, a red and black Kawasaki Ninja 400 and a Red Honda CRF250, according to Derry Township Police.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Derry Township Police are investigating the theft of three motorcycles from separate homes in the Briarcrest Gardens Apartment complex in Hershey.

The thefts occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

All three stolen motorcycles had their steering columns in the locked position, according to police. One of the stolen motorcycles was equipped with a rear wheel hub lock that was not removed, as it was not left at the scene. All of the keys for the motorcycles are accounted for, police say.

Investigators believe the motorcycles were likely loaded into a truck, trailer, or large enclosed vehicle.

Police are asking residents in that area to check home surveillance footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles where these thefts occurred.

"Any relevant video footage or information may lead us to recovering these motorcycles," police said in a press release Thursday.

