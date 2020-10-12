Police are investigating shots-fired incident in Harrisburg

No one was injured, but a vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Forster Street, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the 300 block of Forster Street.

The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m., police say.

Responding officers located a victim's vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, police say. The officers determined the shots came from the occupant of an unknown vehicle, which then fled the area.

No one was injured, police say.