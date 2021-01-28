Police are investigating road-rage incident that turned into a shooting in Susquehanna Township

No one was injured in the alleged incident, which occurred in the area of Fox and Maple streets at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected road-rage incident that involved gunfire Wednesday night in Susquehanna Township.

The incident occurred on the 3600 block of Walnut Street at about 9 p.m., according to Susquehanna Township Police. The vehicles involved continued through the Old Progress neighborhood for a short period of time before some in what police call the "aggressor" vehicle fired several shots at the other vehicle in the area of Fox and Maple streets, police say.

The victim vehicle vacated the scene before its occupants flagged down an officer nearby, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late-model, dark-colored SUV with tinted windows and HID lights. It resembled a police model SUV, authorities say.