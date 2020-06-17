Police are investigating deadly shooting in Harrisburg

A 25-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday night on the 200 block of Evergreen St., Harrisburg Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man and injured another person Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. on the 200 block of Evergreen Street, according to police. Officers dispatched for the report of a shooting found a female victim at the scene. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police say.

A short time later, emergency dispatch reported that a second victim, a 25-year-old man, was at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police Det. Silvio at (7170 255-6516 or csilvio@harrisburgpa.gov.