Police are investigating bank robbery in Dillsburg, York County

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected bank robbery in Dillsburg, York County.
Carroll Township Police say the robbery occurred around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Citizens Bank on South Baltimore Street in the borough.
A male suspect entered the bank, handed a note to the teller demanding money, and displayed a handgun, according to police.
The suspect, who was wearing a face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black cap with a logo on the front, then exited the bank through the rear doors, ran across West Harrisburg Street, and got into a blue Dodge Avenger with dark, tinted windows driven by a second person.
Police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed the event or has information about the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carroll Township Police via York County Control at (717) 854-5571.