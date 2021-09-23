Police are investigating bank robbery in Dillsburg, York County

Police say a male suspect entered the Citizens Bank on South Baltimore St. and handed the teller a note demanding cash while displaying a handgun.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected bank robbery in Dillsburg, York County.

Carroll Township Police say the robbery occurred around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Citizens Bank on South Baltimore Street in the borough.

A male suspect entered the bank, handed a note to the teller demanding money, and displayed a handgun, according to police.

The suspect, who was wearing a face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black cap with a logo on the front, then exited the bank through the rear doors, ran across West Harrisburg Street, and got into a blue Dodge Avenger with dark, tinted windows driven by a second person.

Police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed the event or has information about the suspects.