Police: 5 people arrested on drug charges during raid of home in Lancaster

Police say they recovered more than 250 vials of crack cocaine, 550 wax packets of heroin, and $14,000 in cash from a home on the 500 block of Beaver St. last week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Five people, including three members of the same household, were charged after the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit raided a home on the 500 block of Beaver Street last week, police say.

An investigation of suspected drug activity launched in December led police to the home, and officers executed a search warrant last Thursday, police say.

The search yielded more than 250 vials of crack cocaine, five grams of powder cocaine, over 550 wax packets of heroin, a quantity of Suboxone pills, a quantity of marijuana, and more than $14,000 in cash, police say.

Three residents of the home were charged at the time of the raid, according to police. They are:

David Rodriguez, 50

Doris Rodriguez, 58

Ana Rodriguez, 43

All three were charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of criminal conspiracy, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

David Rodriguez posted $250,000 bail, while Doris Rodriguez posted $100,000 bail, according to police. Ana Rodriguez is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

Two other men who were present in the home at the time of the raid were also taken into custody when they were found to be in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, police say.