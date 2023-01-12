Plainfield man arrested after police allegedly find him in possession of 111 pieces of child pornography

Frank Svitak, 67, of Plainfield, was charged with 111 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

PLAINFIELD, Pa. — A Plainfield man was arrested on Jan. 11 after police allegedly found him to be in possession of over 100 pictures and videos depicting child pornography.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division began investigating Frank Svitak, 67, after receiving a cybertip alleging that he was downloading explicit media of children.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Svitak is a retired fire chief from the Goshen Fire Department in New Jersey.