Lancaster man gets prison for tipping off friend and accused killer

Daniel F. Pineda, 22, was sentenced to 14 to 46 months in prison, plus four years of probation, for hindering charges.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 46 months in a state prison after lying to police about a homicide investigation, then tipping off one of the accused killers.

Police say Pineda plead guilty to hindering apprehension after he lied about knowing nothing about the May 2019 killing of Tyreek Gardner. He then called his friend Ryan Rivera, on a recorded line and told him to "be careful", police are asking about him.

On Thursday, Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Pineda to 14 to 46 months in prison, plus four years of probation, for the hindering charges and a separate incident when Pineda resisted and tried to escape police during a June 16, 2019, arrest.

Pineda is not charged in Gardner’s death and police say there is no evidence that he did anything to assist with the homicide.