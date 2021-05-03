Police: Philadelphia man tried to take troopers gun after turnpike pursuit

Police say Mark Davenport, Philadelphia, was driving on the wrong side of the road road and weaving in and out of traffic when he fled from troopers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is facing attempted homicide and a slew of other charges after state police police say he tried to take a trooper's gun and point it at his head, after leading police on a high speed pursuit.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, when troopers initiated a traffic stop on a sedan travelling 90 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to state police, the driver of the sedan, identified as Mark Anthony Davenport, 31, of Philadelphia, lead troopers on a high speed chase, before he crashed into a field.

Davenport resisted arrest and then tried to take the troopers gun and point it at his head, according to police.

State police say when another trooper arrived, Davenport fled and tried to get into another car that had stopped along the shoulder.

He was then taken into custody.

No members of the public were injured.

Mark Anthony Davenport is charged with attempted homicide, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, among similar charges.