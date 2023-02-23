Philadelphia officials find ketamine inside ottoman destined for Maryland

The package, shipped from Brussels, Belgium was destined for an address near Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Philadelphia recently discovered ketamine inside an ottoman.

While inspecting international express delivery packages on Feb. 10, CBP officers examined a box labeled as a storage ottoman that felt heavier than it should have.

Officers then probed structural pieces of the ottoman and allegedly discovered a white powdery substance that officers identified as ketamine hydrochloride by using a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool.

The package was shipped from Brussels, Belgium, and was destined for an address near Washington, D.C.

The ottoman pieces that concealed the ketamine weighed around 16 pounds.

According to the DEA, ketamine, commonly known on the street as Special K, is used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility, and relief from pain.

Medical professionals have recently used it for mental health and substance use disorders. The drug is abused for its ability to induce dissociative sensations and hallucinations and has also been used to facilitate sexual assault.

Typically, ketamine abuse occurs among teens and young adults at nightclubs and private parties. Overdoses can lead to nausea, irregular heart rate, muscle stiffening, unconsciousness, and respiratory failure leading to death.