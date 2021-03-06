Former nursing home manager pleas to endangering 3 residents

Forty-year-old Charlie Steg, of Lakewood, New Jersey, plead no contest to endangering three residents who suffered complications due to inadequate staffing.

PHILADELPHIA — A man who oversaw a suburban Philadelphia nursing home is awaiting sentencing after pleading no contest to endangering three residents who, before they died, suffered health complications because of inadequate staffing levels.

Forty-year-old Charlie Steg, of Lakewood, New Jersey, had been regional operations director for the St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Darby.

The case involves patients who died in 2017 of a massive colon infection and dehydration; severe dehydration and septic shock; and severe late-stage pressure wounds and a bacterial infection.