Philadelphia mall evacuated after smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery by 4 using pepper spray

PHILADELPHIA — A smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery by four men using pepper spray and a sledgehammer prompted the evacuation of a northeast Philadelphia mall over the weekend, police said.

Officers were called to Javier the Jeweler store in the Philadelphia Mills Mall shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Officials said four men had entered and used pepper spray on employees before breaking jewelry cases with a sledgehammer and taking various pieces of jewelry.