Police: Philadelphia stalker placed tracking devices on Lancaster resident's car

Gregory Simmons, 48, allegedly placed several tracking devices on the victim's car, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have arrested a Philadelphia man accused of stalking a victim earlier this month.

Gregory F. Simmons, 48, is charged with one count of stalking after police determined he placed a tracking device on a vehicle belonging to a resident on the 400 block of Parkwynne Road in Manheim Township.

On April 6, the victim told police they found several tracking devices on their vehicle, and that they had received several texts from Simmons that referenced different locations that the victim had been to, investigators say.