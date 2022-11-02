Philadelphia double homicide suspect arrested in York

Damon Baker is charged with two counts of homicide and other lesser offenses relating to the deadly shooting of two people on June 8, 2021.

YORK, Pa. — A 49-year-old man Philadelphia man wanted for the death of two people in that city, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in York on Friday afternoon.

Damon Baker is accused of fatally shooting two people on the 1700 block of North 27th Street in Philadelphia on June 8, 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Baker on June 23, 2021, but officials said he couldn't be found.

Through their investigation, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force discovered Baker was staying in a hotel on the 200 block of Arsenal Road in York.

On Feb. 11, 2022, members of the fugitive task force along with the York County Drug Task Force arrested Baker at the hotel without incident, officials said in a news release.