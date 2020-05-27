Person believed to be wanted Connecticut homicide suspect spotted at Sheetz in Chambersburg

State Police say a person matching the description of Peter Manfredonia was seen at the store before taking an Uber ride to Hagerstown, Maryland.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The suspect in a Connecticut homicide case last seen in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County may have been spotted in Chambersburg, according to a press release issued Wednesday by State Police.

Peter Manfredonia is a suspect in the murder of a 62-year-old man last Friday in Willington, Connecticut and a 23-year-old man Sunday in Derby, Connecticut, authorities say.

Manfredonia allegedly abducted the 23-year-old victim's girlfriend and stole his car. The car and the alleged abducted woman were found near the Pennsylvania border in Patterson, NJ on Sunday.

Police say Manfredonia took an Uber ride to East Stroudsburg, where he was last seen walking along railroad tracks near the Walmart store where he was dropped off.

A Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from the same area Sunday. That vehicle was found in the area near a Sheetz store in Chambersburg, and surveillance footage captured someone matching Manfredonia's description inside the store, according to State Police.

The person matching Manfredonia's description was picked up by an Uber driver at the Sheetz store and taken to Hagerstown, Maryland, according to State Police.