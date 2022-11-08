Perry County man charged with sexual abuse of a minor, police searching for other victims

Brandon Morrison, 29, allegedly solicited nude photographs from a teenage girl, and police believe there may be more victims that suffered similar abuse.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man has been charged with soliciting nude photos from an underage girl, according to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Brandon Morrison, 29, has been charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children and obscene and other sexual materials and performances, disseminating explicit sexual material of a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a criminal complaint, Morrison was in contact with a teenage girl on Snapchat. When they were in contact, Morrison allegedly urged the victim to send nude photos of herself.

Morrison told the victim he was between 19 and 20 years old and allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the victim as well, police say.

Court documents state that the victim told Morrison multiple times that she was a teenager.

State Police believe that there may be more victims of Morrison.

Anyone who believes they or their family members are a possible victim is asked to contact PSP Newport at 717-567-3110.