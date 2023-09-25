Perry County authorities searching for sexually violent predator who skipped sentencing

The Perry County Sheriff's Office says Barry Allen Bostwick failed to appear for sentencing on Sept. 14. He is considered armed and dangerous.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Perry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a sexually violent predator who may be hiking or camping in the Duncannon/Marysville area.

Authorities say Barry Allen Bostwick, 60, failed to appear for sentencing on Sept. 14 and a felony warrant was subsequently issued for his capture. Bostwick was convicted at trial of multiple counts of deviate sexual intercourse with a child, the sheriff's office said.

The Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board determined Bostwick to be a sexually violent predator, and he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say they believe Bostwick is still local, possibly camping or hiking along the Susquehanna River or Appalachian Trail near Duncannon or Marysville. He is from Fleisher Road, in Rye Township, Perry County.

Bostwick is 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.