Man victimized by online sex scammer in Perry County, police say

The victim allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of video game subscription gift cards in exchange for sex with a woman who gave him a false address.

LOYSVILLE, Pa. — State Police are investigating an alleged online scam involving sexual favors and video games in Perry County.

Troopers in Newport were dispatched to Deer Run Alley in Tyrone Township at 7:08 p.m. on the night of June 27 for the report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind the PDS Deli.

Responding troopers found a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a male occupant.

The man told police he had been communicating online with a woman he'd met on a mobile app. He reported he had sent her photos of video game subscription gift cards he had purchased for her in exchange for sex.

The woman allegedly told him the video games were for her children to use while she and the man engaged in the promised sexual activity, according to police.

The woman allegedly led the man to believe she lived along the 3500 block of Montour Road, near where his pickup truck was parked.

Residents near the area observed the truck and reported the suspicious activity, police say.