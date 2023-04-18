Perry County man charged with sexually assaulting victim as they rode together in car

The victim said Jordan Rhoads, 30, forced the victim to touch him as they rode from Carlisle to his Shermans Dale home on March 19.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a Perry County man with sexually assaulting another passenger as they rode in a car together last month.

Jordan Lee Rhoads, 30, of Shermans Dale, allegedly grabbed the victim's wrist and forced them to touch him, according to Middlesex Township Police.

Rhoads and the victim were riding together in the back seat of a vehicle at the time of the alleged sexual assault. The victim was able to alert the driver, at which time the sexual assault ended, according to police.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 19 along Spring Road near Carlisle, according to police. The victim reported that the driver of the car was giving everyone a ride home. The alleged sexual assault occurred as the car was riding toward Rhoads' home in Shermans Dale, the victim said.

According to police, the victim's wrist showed signs of bruising consistent with being forcibly grabbed, and the victim's neck showed similar bruising, along with marks on their lips and throat.

Rhoads is charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, rape, sexual assault, indecent assault by forcible compulsion and a summary count of harassment, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

He was arraigned on April 12, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 3, according to court records.