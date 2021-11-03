40-year-old Perry County man charged with alleged child pornography offenses

Todd Stydinger, 40, from Spring Township, was charged with alleged four separate child pornography offenses.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday they charged a Perry County man with child pornography offenses.

Todd Stydinger, 40, from Spring Township, was charged with allegedly attempting to produce and distribute child pornography along with receiving and possessing child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI and brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, launched Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.