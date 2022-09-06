Perry County man arrested for drug delivery resulting in death: police

Joshua Walter Barrick was arrested for the death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, from Townsend, Delaware.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department announced the arrest of a Newport man on charges of drug delivery resulting in death.

Joshua Walter Barrick has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug delivery resulting in death, and illegal use of a communications facility.

Carlisle police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the 400 block of N. East Street on June 28. They found Marvin Biggs IV, 37, from Townsend, Delaware, who was unresponsive.

Biggs was transported to UPMC Carlisle where he later died. The Cumberland County Coroner's Office determined that Biggs had died of a fentanyl overdose.