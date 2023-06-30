Perry County 19-year-old arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

Police say they began investigating after receiving cybertips from Snapchat and Google alleging that accounts associated with Atlas Brewster had uploaded child porn.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County 19-year-old is facing felony charges for allegedly uploading child pornography to several apps and websites.

Police say they began investigating Atlas Brewster, of Duncannon, after receiving cybertips in October 2022 from Snapchat and Google/YouTube alleging that accounts associated with Brewster had uploaded child porn.

The subsequent investigation led police to Brewster's home, where police interviewed him and executed a search warrant on June 29. The suspect allegedly admitted to police that two of the email accounts associated with the child pornography uploads belonged to him, but said police "shouldn't find any" illegal explicit material on his electronic devices.

A forensic preview of Brewster's phone allegedly revealed several video files of child pornography.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Perry County Prison, unable to post bail, according to court documents.