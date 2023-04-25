Pennsylvania woman convicted of stealing from, murdering husband by poisoning his coffee

Myrle Miller, 78, was found guilty of first-degree murder following the death of her husband, John Nichols. She was also charged with theft, fraud and perjury.

On Tuesday, April 25, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that Myrle Miller, 78, was found guilty of first-degree murder following the death of her husband, John Nichols. She was additionally convicted of five other felonies: theft by deception, forgery insurance fraud, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and perjury.

She faces a mandatory life sentence.

“The defendant was systematically emptying her husband’s bank accounts, and upon being found out, made the deliberate and intentional decision to kill him,” Attorney General Henry said. “It is hard to fathom acts more cold, calculated, and self-serving, and while we cannot bring back the life of Mr. Nichols, we hope today’s verdict offers a measure of justice to his family and friends.”

A Grand Jury investigation found that in the months prior to Nichols’ death, Miller drained all of her husband’s bank accounts. She forged his signature on checks, fraudulently made herself the sole beneficiary on two of his life insurance policies, fraudulently obtained loans against those policies and, when the fraud was about to be exposed, killed her husband by mixing large amounts of her medications and his medications with his coffee.

The investigation revealed that, shortly before Nichols’ death, a representative from the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited the couple’s home regarding a report of financial exploitation.

According to testimony, Miller panicked that Nichols would learn about the theft, and told her son she would “handle it.”