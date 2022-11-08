Pennsylvania Supreme Court suspends law license of former Harrisburg city councilman

Former Harrisburg city councilman Brad Koplinski pleaded guilty to 15 counts of possession of child pornography in June.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of former Harrisburg city councilman Brad Koplinski's law license one month before his sentencing on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Koplinski was registered to practice law in Cumberland County.

According to previous FOX43 reporting, Koplinski pleaded guilty to all 15 counts at the Dauphin County Courthouse on June 14.

Charges were filed against him in Sept. 2020. Police had received 36 cyber tip line reports for a total of 43 images of child pornography from an I.P. address that was found to be a subscriber in the 2200 block of North 2nd Street in Harrisburg, also according to previous reporting.

Thirty-three of these images were traced to a specific address, which police discovered was where Koplinski was residing, according to the affidavit.

When police executed a search warrant on Aug. 19, 2020, Koplinski asked to speak with the lead detective on the case, also according to the affidavit. He reportedly advised police which electronic devices they would find the images on and admitted to the detective that he had used his laptop and thumb drives to upload the suspected child pornography, also according to the affidavit.

Since he pleaded guilty two months ago, Koplinski has been evaluated for Megan's Law. Assuming he will be found a non-sexually violent predator, he will have to register with Megan’s Law for fifteen years after he leaves prison, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Gettle told FOX43 in June.